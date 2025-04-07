Home Dept Announces Comprehensive Security Measures For Baisakhi Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has announced comprehensive security measures to ensure
the safety of thousands of Sikh pilgrims arriving from around the world for upcoming Baisakhi
Festival.
According to Punjab Home Department's spokesperson, the Baisakhi festival will be celebrated
from April 10 to 19, with 30,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world and Pakistan participating.
During the period, 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive from India to celebrate the festival in Pakistan.
The Home department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directed that
complete security arrangements be ensured at all Gurdwaras and accommodations before the
festival. The department has also directed that walk-through gates and CCTV cameras be
installed at all Gurdwaras. Three-tier security measures should be implemented at sensitive
locations, and searchlights should be installed.
The spokesperson further added that police and Rangers will work together to manage the movement of Sikh pilgrims. Power supply companies have been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the Gurdwaras, he added. The district administration has been ordered to remove all encroachments around Gurdwaras immediately.
The spokesperson added that Intelligence committee meetings would be convened
at the division and district levels to finalise the arrangements.
Combing operations will be completed in the relevant areas before the festival. The special branch
and relevant agencies will monitor the premises of Gurdwaras and accommodations. Pilgrims will
not be allowed to move away from designated areas or residential zones, spokesperson added.
The Punjab Home Department has directed that the police and district administration link their
control rooms to the central control room. In this regard, control rooms will be set up in Lahore,
Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock and Narowal. Customs and immigration
officials will set up necessary counters for timely clearance, while Railway Police will ensure the
safety of all pilgrims aboard trains and at railway stations, he added.
The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak
Committee (PSGPC) will coordinate with other agencies. Deputy commissioners and district
police officers of all relevant districts in Punjab have been directed to ensure strict implementation
of the issued guidelines and security plan.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Home dept announces comprehensive security measures for Baisakhi festival5 minutes ago
-
WAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah5 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali Memon appointed as chairman BISE, SBA5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.5kg hash15 minutes ago
-
2 girls killed, 2 others injured in road accident25 minutes ago
-
PKI urges political parties to forge unity for peace, agriculture promotion35 minutes ago
-
Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail45 minutes ago
-
KP faces serious challenges of terrorism, governance gap, economic crisis: Governor Kundi55 minutes ago
-
SSP Lasbela conducts surprise visits to various police stations2 hours ago
-
Two inter-district dacoits arrested in Chunian, Kasur2 hours ago
-
Governor praises Forces for successful operation in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
SSP investigation visits checkpoints to review security arrangements2 hours ago