Home dept bans protests, rallies in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday banned all kinds of protests, demonstrations and rallies in the provincial capital for a week.

As per a notification issued here, the ban had been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal procedure and it would be effective immediately.

The ban had been imposed due to "overall security situation" in the wake of recent "wave of terrorism and threat alerts", it added.