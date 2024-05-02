Home Dept Directs Crackdown Against Tinted Glasses, Sirens
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sindh Home Department has directed the Sindh Police to launch a crackdown against illegal use of tinted glasses, sirens and carrying unauthorized private security guards by private vehicles.
In a statement on Thursday, the Home department has also directed the Traffic police to check driving of vehicles by underage drivers.
The officials concerned are asked to submit compliance reports to the Home department on weekly basis.
