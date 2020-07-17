Home dept extends timing for opening bazaars ahead of Eid in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government on Friday extended timing for opening of bazaars markets and shopping malls ahead of Eid in the province with previously designated Standards Operating procedures (SOP).

"Shopping malls, markets, shops, stores and other business outlets are allowed to function from 0900 hours to 2200 hours for six days a week, ie.Saturday to Thursday, said a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

All market and business outlets will remain closed on Friday, read notification adding that the order will remain intact till 30th July.