Home Dept Forms Committee To Decide Extension Of Former PM Nawaz Sharif
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:07 PM
The sources say that the committee will decide the fate of extension of former PM Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in London.
LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Punjab Home department has constituted a committee on the matter of extension to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in London.
(Developing Story)