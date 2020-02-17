UrduPoint.com
Home Dept Forms Committee To Decide Extension Of Former PM Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:07 PM

Home dept forms committee to decide extension of former PM Nawaz Sharif

The sources say that the committee will decide the fate of extension of former PM Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Punjab Home department has constituted a committee on the matter of extension to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in London.

(Developing Story)

