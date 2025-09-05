Home Dept Imposes 30-day Ban On Use Of Wheat In Poultry Feed Mills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Home Department Punjab has imposed Section 144 across the province, placing an immediate ban on the use of wheat in poultry feed mills for a period of 30 days, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat, flour and bread for human consumption.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, wheat will now be used exclusively in flour mills for the production of flour. The measure has been taken in light of concerns over a potential shortage of wheat in the province.
A spokesperson said that poultry feed mills in Punjab had stockpiled over 104,184 metric tons of wheat, intended to be used for poultry feed.
The official emphasised that wheat, being a staple food item, should be prioritised for human consumption rather than animal feed.
The ban has been enforced under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and will remain in effect until October 3 (Friday).
The notification further directed that the order be given wide publicity through the official gazette, newspapers and electronic media to ensure public awareness.
The spokesperson added that the decision was taken to prevent any disruption in the supply chain of essential food commodities and to stabilise market availability during the coming weeks.
