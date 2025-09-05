Open Menu

Home Dept Imposes 30-day Ban On Use Of Wheat In Poultry Feed Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Home Dept imposes 30-day ban on use of wheat in poultry feed mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Home Department Punjab has imposed Section 144 across the province, placing an immediate ban on the use of wheat in poultry feed mills for a period of 30 days, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat, flour and bread for human consumption.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, wheat will now be used exclusively in flour mills for the production of flour. The measure has been taken in light of concerns over a potential shortage of wheat in the province.

A spokesperson said that poultry feed mills in Punjab had stockpiled over 104,184 metric tons of wheat, intended to be used for poultry feed.

The official emphasised that wheat, being a staple food item, should be prioritised for human consumption rather than animal feed.

The ban has been enforced under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and will remain in effect until October 3 (Friday).

The notification further directed that the order be given wide publicity through the official gazette, newspapers and electronic media to ensure public awareness.

The spokesperson added that the decision was taken to prevent any disruption in the supply chain of essential food commodities and to stabilise market availability during the coming weeks.

Recent Stories

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

3 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

3 hours ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

4 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

8 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

15 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

22 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan