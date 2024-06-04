Open Menu

Home Dept Issues Guidelines For Eidul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Home dept issues guidelines for Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department issuing important directions in the context of Eidul Azha,

said that only organizations registered with the Charity Commission would be able to

receive hides of sacrificial animals.

A spokesman for the Punjab Home Department told the media here on Tuesday that

no banned organization would be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides and

in this regard, section 144 would be imposed on burning the head and trotters in public

places while section 144 would also be imposed on bathing and boating in rivers,

streams and dams during Eid holidays. Nobody would be allowed to throw offal of

sacrificial animal in a manhole, drainage or canals, he added.

The spokesperson said that a ban would be imposed on installation of mechanical

rides to prevent injury or loss of human lives.

The home department directed additional

security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques and Madrasas across the province.

Instructions have been issued to ensure the best security arrangements in all the

cattle markets and the administration to ensure that no commission or extortion was

charged in the cattle markets.

Punjab Home Department directed that no illegal cattle market would be allowed to be

established across Punjab. Necessary security measures should be ensured for the

arrival of tourists and traffic control in Murree and surrounding areas.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners were also directed to coordinate

with the police and related departments to ensure all arrangements before Eid, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Murree Holidays Traffic Market Media All Best

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing ..

Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case

11 minutes ago
 Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday ..

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources

37 minutes ago
 Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

2 hours ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

2 hours ago
realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

18 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan