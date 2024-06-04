Home Dept Issues Guidelines For Eidul Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department issuing important directions in the context of Eidul Azha,
said that only organizations registered with the Charity Commission would be able to
receive hides of sacrificial animals.
A spokesman for the Punjab Home Department told the media here on Tuesday that
no banned organization would be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides and
in this regard, section 144 would be imposed on burning the head and trotters in public
places while section 144 would also be imposed on bathing and boating in rivers,
streams and dams during Eid holidays. Nobody would be allowed to throw offal of
sacrificial animal in a manhole, drainage or canals, he added.
The spokesperson said that a ban would be imposed on installation of mechanical
rides to prevent injury or loss of human lives.
The home department directed additional
security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques and Madrasas across the province.
Instructions have been issued to ensure the best security arrangements in all the
cattle markets and the administration to ensure that no commission or extortion was
charged in the cattle markets.
Punjab Home Department directed that no illegal cattle market would be allowed to be
established across Punjab. Necessary security measures should be ensured for the
arrival of tourists and traffic control in Murree and surrounding areas.
The commissioners and deputy commissioners were also directed to coordinate
with the police and related departments to ensure all arrangements before Eid, he added.
