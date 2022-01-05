Home dept issues notification of Sanawan Police Circle

Provincial Home Department issued notification of creating Sanawan Police Circle here Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Home Department issued notification of creating Sanawan Police Circle here Wednesday.

According to notification, Sanawan Police Circle would be consisted of three police stations along with two check posts erected on Suburban places.

The Circle would include as Police Station Sanawan, Police Station Mahmood Kot and Police Station Qasba Gujrat. Checkposts would be set up in Esan Walla and Sultan Colony, added the notification.

Earlier, a check-post was held at Qasba Gujrat which is now converted into Police Station.

Deputy Superintendent (DSP) office based in Sanawan Police Station would look after all three police stations along with two check posts, it's mentioned.