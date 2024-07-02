Home Dept Issues SOPs For Majalis During Muharram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 09:14 PM
The Punjab Home department has issued standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Majalis in Muharram-ul-Haram
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Punjab Home department has issued standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Majalis in Muharram-ul-Haram.
According to spokesperson, the department has issued instructions to ensure a 3-layer security cover for all Majalis. One entrance and exit route should be allocated for all the Majalis and installation of walk-through gates at all sensitive places should be ensured. The organizers will ensure physical security check before the majalis and every citizen coming to the majlis must be checked through the metal detector.
Similarly, CCTV cameras should be installed for capturing every person while entering the Majalis. The administration is directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for all imambargahs and Majalis during Muharram.
Similarly, it has been made mandatory that the loudspeaker should be used only within the limits of the Majlis and time restrictions should be observed.
It is also mentioned in the SOPs that the Health department should ensure checking before the distribution of Niaz, Langar and Sabeel. Likewise, the organizers will ensure that the Zaakirs deliver non-controversial speeches. It has also been directed that car parking should be made at a distance of at least 200 meters from the Majlis.
The Punjab Home department has directed that the local peace committees should play their role for the peaceful observance of Muharram.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration
Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security arrangements for Muha ..13 minutes ago
-
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held13 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh13 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Chairman HEC13 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT43 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry43 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking17 seconds ago
-
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office22 minutes ago
-
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice22 minutes ago
-
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind22 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Raghib unveils comprehensive code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haram20 minutes ago