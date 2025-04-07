Home Dept Requests Army For Security Of Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, PSL 10
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Home Department on Monday requested services of the Army and Rangers for
security during two major upcoming events, the ICC Women's cricket World Cup Qualifier
and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Edition 10.
According to the Punjab Home Department spokesperson, for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier
which was scheduled in Lahore, one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Army will provide
security.
Six teams, including Pakistan,Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, West Indies and Thailand, will compete in the tournament which will continue till April 20.
Similarly, for the PSL Edition 10 which will take place from April 11 to May 18 in Lahore,Rawalpindi and Multan,the Punjab Home Department had requested one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Army for each city. Additionally, the Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and Army aviation helicopters will be deployed.
With both events involving high-profile international participants and dignitaries, the security teams will ensure complete safety for players, officials and attendees.
The Punjab Home Department has formally submitted the request to the Federal Ministry of Interior for the
deployment of the security forces.
