Home Dept Sets Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebration Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Home Dept sets Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has issued key guidelines for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations scheduled for Saturday, September 6.

According to the government’s policy, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH), will be observed with religious devotion and dignity throughout the province.

According to spokesperson for the Home Department, water stations (Sabeels) will be installed along procession routes, while prominent buildings, banks and offices will be decorated with green electric lights. Religious gatherings (Mehfil-e-Milad) will be held in all public and private schools on Friday, 11th Rabi’ al-Awwal, to highlight the noble qualities and life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The spokesperson added that sweets will be distributed among flood victims at relief camps, as well as prisoners in Punjab jails, as part of the celebrations. Special prayer ceremonies for martyrs will be held on September 6, marking Defence Day.

The spokesperson emphasised that instructions have been issued to promote peace, tolerance and unity during the celebrations. Deputy commissioners and district police officers have been directed to ensure full compliance with the orders, he added.

