Home Dept Sets Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebration Guidelines
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has issued key guidelines for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations scheduled for Saturday, September 6.
According to the government’s policy, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH), will be observed with religious devotion and dignity throughout the province.
According to spokesperson for the Home Department, water stations (Sabeels) will be installed along procession routes, while prominent buildings, banks and offices will be decorated with green electric lights. Religious gatherings (Mehfil-e-Milad) will be held in all public and private schools on Friday, 11th Rabi’ al-Awwal, to highlight the noble qualities and life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The spokesperson added that sweets will be distributed among flood victims at relief camps, as well as prisoners in Punjab jails, as part of the celebrations. Special prayer ceremonies for martyrs will be held on September 6, marking Defence Day.
The spokesperson emphasised that instructions have been issued to promote peace, tolerance and unity during the celebrations. Deputy commissioners and district police officers have been directed to ensure full compliance with the orders, he added.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
DC, CPO meet South African delegation
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events25 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day25 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)31 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO meet South African delegation15 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs31 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case31 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance31 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents31 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan38 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast38 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival38 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations38 minutes ago