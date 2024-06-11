Open Menu

Home Dept Sets Up Control Room For Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Home Dept sets up control room for Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has established a control room in the Civil Secretariat to monitor the security situation during Eid-ul-Azha. The control room will remain operational 24/7 under the supervision of senior officers.

The control room will ensure the establishment of law and order and implementation of government orders.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Home Department, important orders have been issued before Eid-ul-Azha and no banned organization will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides. Only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides while Section 144 will be enforced on burning of head and trotters in public places. Bathing and boating in rivers, canals and dams will not be allowed, and according to the government policy, Section 144 will also be enforced on throwing animal waste and garbage into manholes or canals.

Related Topics

Punjab Law And Order Government

Recent Stories

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

32 seconds ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 minutes ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

7 minutes ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

18 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

18 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan