Home Dept Sets Up Control Room For Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has established a control room in the Civil Secretariat to monitor the security situation during Eid-ul-Azha. The control room will remain operational 24/7 under the supervision of senior officers.
The control room will ensure the establishment of law and order and implementation of government orders.
According to a spokesman for the Punjab Home Department, important orders have been issued before Eid-ul-Azha and no banned organization will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides. Only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides while Section 144 will be enforced on burning of head and trotters in public places. Bathing and boating in rivers, canals and dams will not be allowed, and according to the government policy, Section 144 will also be enforced on throwing animal waste and garbage into manholes or canals.
Recent Stories
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who seek asylum abroad in ..32 seconds ago
-
Multan to have 20 new parks56 seconds ago
-
Pak-Australia agreed to collaborate on water security59 seconds ago
-
Transporters to face action on overcharging: DC1 minute ago
-
Cantonment Institute's 15th STP course participants visit Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
Minister directs to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha1 minute ago
-
MCL closes down 7 unauthorized cattle sales points1 minute ago
-
Two arrested in land fraud case11 minutes ago
-
11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation11 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Bhatti in PA illegal recruitment case11 minutes ago
-
PU to pay tribute to Salman Ghani11 minutes ago
-
DC for comprehensive crackdown against quacks21 minutes ago