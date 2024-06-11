Home Dept sets up control room for Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has established a control room in the Civil Secretariat to monitor the security situation during Eid-ul-Azha. The control room will remain operational 24/7 under the supervision of senior officers.

The control room will ensure the establishment of law and order and implementation of government orders.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Home Department, important orders have been issued before Eid-ul-Azha and no banned organization will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides. Only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides while Section 144 will be enforced on burning of head and trotters in public places. Bathing and boating in rivers, canals and dams will not be allowed, and according to the government policy, Section 144 will also be enforced on throwing animal waste and garbage into manholes or canals.