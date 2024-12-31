Open Menu

Home Dept To Assess Mental Health Of Prisoners In 43 Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has devised a plan to assess the mental health of prisoners across 43 jails in the province and directed the chief psychologist to visit five jails each month and also compile a detailed report on the mental well-being of the inmates.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the chief psychologist, based in the Inspectorate of Prisons, will visit at least two regions of Punjab every month to inspect the prisons. During these visits, the performance of psychologists in each jail will be evaluated, and necessary actions would be taken to improve prisoner behavior and rehabilitation.

The Punjab Home Department has emphasised that the chief psychologist must personally inspect the mental health centres in all jails. A spokesperson for the department said that both senior and junior psychologists have been deployed in prisons across the province for the welfare of inmates.

There are currently 44 senior psychologists and 43 junior psychologists working in Punjab’s jails. These psychologists are responsible for conducting a comprehensive mental health examination of each prisoner within 24 hours of their arrival.

The spokesperson added that psychologists are also tasked with holding counseling sessions for prisoners exhibiting violent behavior and training prison staff to handle inmates under mental stress. Furthermore, the Home Department has specifically instructed psychologists to take necessary steps for the rehabilitation of prisoners suffering from drug addiction and psychological disorders.

Special attention is being given to improve the mental health of juvenile and female prisoners. During each monthly visit, the chief psychologist will assess the situation and submit a report to the secretary Home Department, the spokesperson added.

