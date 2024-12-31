Home Dept To Assess Mental Health Of Prisoners In 43 Jails
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has devised a plan to assess the mental health of prisoners across 43 jails in the province and directed the chief psychologist to visit five jails each month and also compile a detailed report on the mental well-being of the inmates.
According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the chief psychologist, based in the Inspectorate of Prisons, will visit at least two regions of Punjab every month to inspect the prisons. During these visits, the performance of psychologists in each jail will be evaluated, and necessary actions would be taken to improve prisoner behavior and rehabilitation.
The Punjab Home Department has emphasised that the chief psychologist must personally inspect the mental health centres in all jails. A spokesperson for the department said that both senior and junior psychologists have been deployed in prisons across the province for the welfare of inmates.
There are currently 44 senior psychologists and 43 junior psychologists working in Punjab’s jails. These psychologists are responsible for conducting a comprehensive mental health examination of each prisoner within 24 hours of their arrival.
The spokesperson added that psychologists are also tasked with holding counseling sessions for prisoners exhibiting violent behavior and training prison staff to handle inmates under mental stress. Furthermore, the Home Department has specifically instructed psychologists to take necessary steps for the rehabilitation of prisoners suffering from drug addiction and psychological disorders.
Special attention is being given to improve the mental health of juvenile and female prisoners. During each monthly visit, the chief psychologist will assess the situation and submit a report to the secretary Home Department, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO visits Punjab Safe City project2 minutes ago
-
New Year discount frenzy draws shoppers in droves2 minutes ago
-
Home dept to assess mental health of prisoners in 43 Jails2 minutes ago
-
New Year brings hope; rain forecast to end prolonged dry spell2 minutes ago
-
Two killed as terrorists attacked Daraban police check post in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Ministry invites nominations for low-income employees under 'Hajj Labor Quota'12 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG visits warehouse site12 minutes ago
-
Govt prioritizes climate change with proactive measures: Romina Khurshid22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 liquor suppliers, 4 illegal arms owners22 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera for use of modern technology to defeat country’s inimical forces22 minutes ago
-
New Year's Message: Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah extends warm wishes32 minutes ago
-
Man held for making fake call32 minutes ago