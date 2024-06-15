Home Dept To Install Cameras In 43 Jails
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has decided to install latest cameras for complete monitoring of all 43 Jails established across Punjab.
This decision was taken in the Jail Reforms Committee meeting under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal here on Saturday.
IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza and concerned senior officers also attended the meeting.
The secretary said that every inch of the jails established across Punjab would be brought under the coverage of cameras, adding that with the installation of cameras, all offices, prisoner barracks, security wall, jammers area, kitchen, hospital, library and all entry exit points will come under surveillance.
In total, 4500 modern cameras will be installed in 43 jails of Punjab. In this way, all places will be monitored by cameras in the format of high security zone. With the installation of cameras, every movement in the jail will come under surveillance.
He said that the newly-installed cameras would be equipped with artificial intelligence technology.
The control rooms will also be set up in all jails, IG Prisons office and home department for effective
and thorough monitoring.
He said that the installation of cameras will make the jails more secure and ensure fool-proof security arrangements.
Recent Stories
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree residents decry lack of local forest fire fighting facilities5 minutes ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits control rooms for cleanliness on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Khanzada termed the budget public friendly15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets federal petroleum minister15 minutes ago
-
CM meets delegation of Bar Councils15 minutes ago
-
Minister condoles families of deceased sanitary workers15 minutes ago
-
CM orders to ensure public welfare steps on Eid25 minutes ago
-
Govt allies, Opposition express confidence on CM Bugti, announce to support budget35 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures for welfare of lawyers : Azam Nazir Tarar35 minutes ago
-
Well equipped ambulances provided to Saidu Group of Hospitals35 minutes ago
-
CTP finalises traffic plan for tourists visiting Murree on Eid45 minutes ago