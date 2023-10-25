Home dept to reprocess all applications of arms licenses

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The Home department will reprocess all the applications of arms licenses approved under Punjab Arms Rules, 2017 after the promulgation of Punjab Arms Rules, 2023.

In a statement, issued here on Wednesday, the spokesman asserted that all those applicants whose applications were approved earlier but they have failed to complete the legal process of acquiring weapons, would have to go through the process afresh after Punjab Arms Rules, 2023 are enforced in the province.

The spokesman appealed to the people to immediately complete the legal process of their approved arms license applications to avoid any hindrance or delay as they would have to go through the process again after Punjab Arms Rules, 2023 are enforced in the province.

Meanwhile, the spokesman concluded that there is no proposal under consideration to computerize the paper licenses.