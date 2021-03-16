UrduPoint.com
Home Deptt Asked For Constitution Of JIC In Youth Killing

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :As per the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the CM Secretariat Tuesday wrote a letter to Home Department for constitution of Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) in killing of a school boy in police custody.

The letter, available with this agency, asked the Chief Secretary Home Department to take necessary action for the early constitution of JIC to probe the mysterious killing of a school boy Shahzeb Khan during lockup at Police Station West (Gharbi) Peshawar on March 14.

It asked the Home department to take necessary action and intimate the CM Secretariat at earliest.

