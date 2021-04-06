UrduPoint.com
Home Deptt Directs Action Against Fake Permits Of Tinted Glass

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Home Deptt directs action against fake permits of tinted glass

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department has directed police authorities to launch a campaign against owners of vehicles having fake permits of tinted glass.

According to a notification issued here Tuesday,tinted glass vehicles were prohibited and "after amendment in Pakistan Motor Vehicles Rules 1969, the Home Department did not issue such permits".

The provincial police department has been directed to start campaign against vehicles with fake permits of tinted glasses.

More Stories From Pakistan

