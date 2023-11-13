Open Menu

Home Deptt Identifies 22347 Illegal Foreigners In Major Cities Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has compiled data of illegal foreigners including Afghans residing in major cities of the province and sent it to the Ministry of Interior.

According to the report of the Home Department, as many as 22347 Afghans were still residing illegally in 32 districts of the province including 17832 in Peshawar, 1523 in Khyber, 1228 in Kohat, 607 in Lower Waziristan and others in Batagram, Tank, Torghar, Kohistan Swabi and Mansehra.

The Home Department said that so far 206,018 people of 16,530 Afghan families have voluntarily returned to their own country adding that 3,043 persons returned home via Torkham Bard on November 12.

During the repatriation process some 149 illegal residents were also deported.

APP/adi

