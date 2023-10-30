Open Menu

Home Deptt Launches E-licensing System For Arm Licenses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Home deptt launches e-licensing system for arm licenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has developed a new software for issuance of computerized arms license and launched the e-licensing system across the province.

According to the Home department notification, any citizen can now apply online for the non-prohibited bore (NBP) and through e-payment, adding that new software designed to simplify complicated process in issuance of arms licensing.

It said that the new software would improve the data security and regulatory system of arms license.

