Home Deptt Seeks Details Of Focal Persons Other Staff For Election Duty From DEOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought the details of focal persons and other staff including watchmen for election duty from the District Education Officers of all districts.

A letter issued here said that the focal persons should be nominated by all the district education officers and their data should be sent at the earliest, adding that all the watchmen should be assigned duties wherever the polling stations have been established.

In pursuance of the letter of the Home Department, the education department has instructed all the district education officers to formally nominate focal persons in their respective districts in connection with the general election 2024 and send their Names along with related details.

It further directed the DEOs to assign responsibilities to the watchmen of the schools where polling stations have been set up and regularly share the details with the Education Department so that the data could be shared with the Election Commission.

