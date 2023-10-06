Open Menu

Home Deptt Summons Meeting On Repatriation Of Illegal Foreigners

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Home and Tribal Affairs department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned a meeting of the provincial steering committee on repatriation of illegal foreigners on October 10, at 1400 hours.

The meeting would be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Home and to be attended by provincial police officers, DIG special branch, commissioner Afghan refugees, DGs Immigration and Passport, NADRA-KP, FIA KP, representative of 11 Corps and representatives of intelligence agencies, said a letter of Home department.

