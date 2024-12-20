Open Menu

Home Deptt Working To Identify Mafia Behind Synthetic Drugs: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary

A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) met with Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal in his office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) met with Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal in his office here on Friday.

The delegation was led by the country representative UNODC Pakistan, Mr. Troels Vester. Noor Ul Amin Mengal briefed the UNODC delegation about the legislation and law enforcement arrangements made by the Punjab government on drugs prevention. He also informed the UN delegation about the upgradation project for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). The home secretary said that the department is working on a scientific basis to identify the mafia behind the production and supply of synthetic drugs. Strict lawful action will be taken against the people involved in the business of disastrous synthetic drugs.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the forensic science agency is helping to identify the raw material used in multiple drug samples.

Country representative UNODC Pakistan, Troels Vester, said that the Home Department's remarkable initiatives for Prisons Reforms are commendable. The UN delegation showed great interest in mutual cooperation in preventing human trafficking, cybercrime and drug usage. UNODC will provide every possible support for the establishment of rule of law and it will train government officials under the umbrella of Home Department Punjab, he added. Mengal presented a football made by prisoners to Mr. Troels Vester at the end of the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football United Nations Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Go ..

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss ..

49 seconds ago
 Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about ..

Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works

19 seconds ago
 Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied We ..

Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council

51 seconds ago
 Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Kh ..

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting w ..

52 seconds ago
 Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthe ..

Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary

55 seconds ago
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SA ..

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU

12 minutes ago
 Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwa ..

Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala

12 minutes ago
 AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination w ..

AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA

12 minutes ago
 District admin to ensure road safety during sugarc ..

District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

21 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulat ..

Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator

18 minutes ago
 Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spai ..

Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan