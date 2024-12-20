Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) met with Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal in his office here on Friday.

The delegation was led by the country representative UNODC Pakistan, Mr. Troels Vester. Noor Ul Amin Mengal briefed the UNODC delegation about the legislation and law enforcement arrangements made by the Punjab government on drugs prevention. He also informed the UN delegation about the upgradation project for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). The home secretary said that the department is working on a scientific basis to identify the mafia behind the production and supply of synthetic drugs. Strict lawful action will be taken against the people involved in the business of disastrous synthetic drugs.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the forensic science agency is helping to identify the raw material used in multiple drug samples.

Country representative UNODC Pakistan, Troels Vester, said that the Home Department's remarkable initiatives for Prisons Reforms are commendable. The UN delegation showed great interest in mutual cooperation in preventing human trafficking, cybercrime and drug usage. UNODC will provide every possible support for the establishment of rule of law and it will train government officials under the umbrella of Home Department Punjab, he added. Mengal presented a football made by prisoners to Mr. Troels Vester at the end of the meeting.