Home Dpt To Engage Qualified Students For Paid Internship In Prisons
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has decided to engage qualified students in a paid internship programme for jails across Punjab.
Students of psychology, criminology and law will be given paid internship in 44 jails across Punjab. During the internship program, special sessions will be arranged with the inmates to make them a healthy part of society. The special program will provide free legal aid to women, children and the elderly and would pave the way for reduction in their punishment.
These views were expressed by Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal during a meeting with IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir in his office here on Saturday. Additional Secretary Home for Prisons Asim Raza was also present in the meeting.
The Punjab Home Secretary said that the Punjab government was working on several progressive projects under the Prison Reforms Agenda. The secretary said that best students would be selected from across Punjab for this important purpose of prison reforms. He said that students would be selected for paid internships through advertisement and interview process and the selected students would also be paid a reasonable remuneration for sessions in jails. Noor ul Amin Mengal said that all students would be given an opportunity to serve in the district of their domicile and the deputy commissioners would be heading the jail reforms project in their respective district.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Concern over increase in forest fire incidents7 minutes ago
-
Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral7 minutes ago
-
25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering7 minutes ago
-
USKT organises literary event7 minutes ago
-
QWP asks government to compensate people of merged districts17 minutes ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced17 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law and order17 minutes ago
-
CM message on parents day17 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates CPNE office-bearers17 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed17 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits killed in alleged police encounters27 minutes ago
-
CM reviews resource mobilisation, directs revenue generating depts to achieve targets27 minutes ago