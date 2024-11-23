Home Economics Alumni Dinner 2024: A Celebration of Legacy and Bonds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The FG College of Home Economics and Management Sciences (FGCHEMS) hosted its highly anticipated Home Economics Alumni Dinner 2024.

The event, which featured a vibrant gathering of alumni, faculty, and students under the theme "A Touch of Turquoise, " celebrated the enduring connections and accomplishments of Home Economics graduates, according to a press release here on Saturday.

Principal Prof Rozina Faheem while addressing the auspicious gathering acknowledged the remarkable achievements of alumni, emphasizing their role in carrying forward the legacy of Home Economics and making a positive impact in various spheres of life.

One of the key highlights of the evening was the election of the Executive Committee for the Alumni Association of Home Economics – Islamabad Chapter.

Among the seven leadership positions, only the post of Vice President was contested by two esteemed alumni, Tazeen Mujahid and Selma Bashar. Following a democratic voting process, the newly elected Executive Committee was announced and these officials took their oath President Tallat Azim Vice President Tazeen Mujahid General Secretary Samina Khurram Joint Secretary Rubina Anjum Treasurer Tahira Tanvir Joint Treasurer Sabahat Naseer Media Manager Sara Nomaan.

Six dedicated Event Organizers Nasreen Amjad, Sheeli Ifthikhar, Fawzia Hashmi, Naheed Qureshi, Rubina Daud, Yasmin Abrar and two Special Advisors Farhana Azim and Riffat Mushtaq will support the committee to ensure the smooth execution of activities in the coming years.

The formal segment was followed by a spectacular fashion show, "Elegance of Flare," in which students showcased their creativity through ensembles ranging from traditional frocks to sarees and lehngas, embodying the culture and artistry of Home Economics.

The evening concluded with a delightful dinner and a musical night, celebrating the vibrant spirit and camaraderie of the alumni family. Guests were treated to enchanting melodies that brought back cherished memories while fostering new connections.

Through poetry, music, and heartfelt camaraderie, the Alumni Dinner encapsulated the true essence of Home Economics—empowering lives and creating lasting bonds.

As the alumni rekindled old friendships and celebrated new beginnings, the event became a testament to the enduring strength of this remarkable community.

"Here’s to the spirit of Home Economics—empowering lives, one connection at a time!"