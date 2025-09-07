Home Gardening emerges as key to healthy living

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) In recent years, home gardening has emerged as a vital component of a healthy lifestyle, providing numerous benefits for both body and mind.

As people increasingly seek ways to improve their wellbeing, growing their own fruits, vegetables, and herbs has become a popular trend.

Gardening is an excellent way to stay physically active, and its benefits extend far beyond the physical realm.

Gardening is not just good for the body; it's also beneficial for mental health.

The calming effect of gardening can help reduce stress and anxiety, while the sense of accomplishment can boost self-esteem.

For many people, home gardening has become a lifeline, providing a sense of purpose and fulfillment. It allows individuals to grow their own food, reducing reliance on store-bought produce and promoting sustainability.

By composting kitchen scraps and yard waste, gardeners can also reduce their environmental footprint.

Many people have shared their experiences with home gardening, highlighting its positive impact on their lives.

Samia, a house wife shared her experience said "I have seen a significant improvement in my mental health since I started gardening and now It's my happy place".

She mentioned that she thoroughly enjoys the organic vegetables and fruits from her own garden, which she believes are exceptionally beneficial for her health.

She added that, she have learned so much about sustainability and conservation through gardening and It's a hobby that's not just fulfilling but also beneficial for the environment.

"Growing my own fruits and vegetables has saved me money on grocery bills and ensured I eat healthy, chemical-free food",she stated.

Saman as a busy working mom said "Gardening helps me unwind and relax and it's my therapy".

She shared that today, gardening is not just a hobby but a way of life for many, promoting physical activity, mental wellbeing, and sustainability.

The popularity of home gardening has grown significantly in recent years as people sought ways to cope with stress and uncertainty, many turned to gardening as a therapeutic outlet.

Home gardening has become a lifeline for many, providing numerous benefits for physical and mental health.

As people continue to seek ways to improve their wellbeing, gardening is likely to remain a popular trend, promoting a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

/395