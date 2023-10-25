Open Menu

Home Gardening Saves Kitchen Expenditure, Provides Healthy Food Items: Dr Jalal Arif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Home gardening would not only save kitchen expenditure but will also provide healthy food items which are free from harmful effects of pesticides, said Prof Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif Chairman Department of Entomology and Principal Investigator, Home Gardening Project, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

Addressing the Home Gardening Seminar at Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) here on Wednesday, he said that a household spends around five lakhs on kitchen in a year. Therefore, the university has launched home gardening project under UAF Endowment Fund and initially under this project, home gardening campaign is being run in Faisalabad, Lahore, Okara, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Burewala, he added.

He said that UAF is setting up new avenue for development as the university administration is using the modern social networking tools to provide experts opinions to the masses.

Public Relations Director Faisalabad Khursheed Jilani said that vegetables are basic need and a healthy lifestyle can be adopted through home gardening.

He said, "We have to use the land for greenery and agriculture without wasting any part of it."

Lauding the home gardening efforts of the UAF, he hoped that it would popularize home gardening in the society.

Dr. Muzammal Jahangir, senior journalists Bashir Ijaz and Jahanzeb Zebi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, seeds of various vegetables were also distributed among the participants of the seminar.

