Home Gardening Training Workshop Held
Published October 26, 2023
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A day-long training workshop for home gardening was arranged by the Department of Botany,
Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday.
Principal Investigator Home Gardening Project and Chairman Entomology Department
Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif was chief resource person while Dr Muzammal Jahangir
and Dr Dildar Khan were focal persons.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zile Human Nazli appreciated the project being carried out under Agriculture
University and hoped that home gardening would be promoted in the society in coming days.
She said that vegetables were an important part of our daily life, adding that home gardening would
not only provide healthy vegetables free from harmful effects of pesticides but also save
hundreds of thousands rupees per year for an individual.
He hoped that counseling as well as training of people would help promote home gardening
in the society.