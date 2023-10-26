Open Menu

Home Gardening Training Workshop Held

Published October 26, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A day-long training workshop for home gardening was arranged by the Department of Botany,

Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday.

Principal Investigator Home Gardening Project and Chairman Entomology Department

Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif was chief resource person while Dr Muzammal Jahangir

and Dr Dildar Khan were focal persons.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zile Human Nazli appreciated the project being carried out under Agriculture

University and hoped that home gardening would be promoted in the society in coming days.

She said that vegetables were an important part of our daily life, adding that home gardening would

not only provide healthy vegetables free from harmful effects of pesticides but also save

hundreds of thousands rupees per year for an individual.

He hoped that counseling as well as training of people would help promote home gardening

in the society.

