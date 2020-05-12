Home Isolation Committees for coronavirus patients established at tehsil level in Khanewal

District administration constituted Home Isolation Committees at tehsil level for persons with positive coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :District administration constituted Home Isolation Committees at tehsil level for persons with positive coronavirus.

At tehsil level, assistant commissioner will be the convener of the committee, however, DDHO, Chief Officer Municipal or tehsil council concerned, will be the members of the committee.

The committee will decided home isolation facility for persons tested coronavirus positive.

The duration of the isolation would be 10 days and two negative reports would be must to end home isolation.

Proper SOPs would be followed in elimination of solid waste in the home. Similarly, the building will be disinfected. No such building will be selected where cooling or heating facility could cause spread of coronavirus. According to Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, the coronavirus persons would submit report about their health condition on daily basis. Similarly, the other members of the patient will be bound to follow prescribed precautions and other SOPs.