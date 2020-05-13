Home isolation committees set up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has made Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for home quarantine to the coronavirus positive patients.

In this regard, district administration has set up home isolation committees at tehsil level.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, in Tehsil, the relevant Assistant Commissioner will be the chairman of the committee while members of the committee include the SP of the concerned Tehsil, Deputy District Health Officer, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation, Chief Officer Tehsil Municipal Administration, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Chief Officer Tehsil Council (where applicable).

According to the guidelines laid down by the Healthcare Department, the committee will be responsible for quarantine coronavirus positive patients at home, while the committee will also be responsible for home inspections and coronavirus patient's reporting.

Assistant Commissioners will also be empowered to form three committees in the urban areas of their tehsils and one more committee in the rural areas.