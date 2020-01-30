Home Made Food Service becomes famous

A sourceful income getting by women sitting in a home from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi becomes famous and give ease to people called 'Home Maid Food Service' which goes up on rise these days among people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A sourceful income getting by women sitting in a home from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi becomes famous and give ease to people called 'Home Maid Food Service' which goes up on rise these days among people.

Ayesha Aslam said,"In a day, I receive number of orders by which I got handsome amount at the end of the month,while without going out from the house and do different jobs." She said it was best for here in a way that she could take care of her children as well.

Another food service provider Uzma Khan said,"Every type of people placed their order but among them most of bachelors."A housewife Moheer Khan said,"This service made us comfortable as sometimes if she were not in a mood to cook food could easily order and get home made food."\395