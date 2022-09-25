Home minister assures to arrest culprits of attack on journalist

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Home Minister Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar said that the culprits involved in attack on journalist would be arrested within 48 hours.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit House here on Sunday, he condemned attack on Bureau Chief of 7-News Channel Mian Munawar Iqbal and said that he would be provided justice at all costs.

He said that journalism was a sacred profession in order to high evil deeds of the society and present viable solution.

The home minister said that he had visited Bureau Office of 7-News Channel and inquired about the health of Munawar Iqbal.

The regional police officer and city police officer Faisalabad were directed to ensure arrest of the culprits who attacked on the journalist within 48 hours so that justice could be provided to the victim as early as possible. Whoever involved in this incident, would not be let escape from the grip of law, he added.

Hashim Dogar said that an FIR (First Information Report) was registered and the police started investigation for the arrest of accused.

Later, the RPO Mueen Masood and CPO Omar Saeed Malik brief the minister regarding details of the incident and its latest progress.