Home Minister Chairs Meeting On Appointment Of New AIG Police In Makran

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding of the appointment of new Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police in Makran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding of the appointment of new Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police in Makran.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Zahid Saleem and DIG Headquarters Qamarul Hasan were present in the meeting.

In light of the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on December 27, 2022, the meeting also discussed various issues on the methods of appointment of Additional Inspector General of Police in Makran.

The minister said that a strategy should be formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders for the AIG's appointment.

