Home Minister chairs meeting on law & order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Sindh Home Minister, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the provincial level to discuss the law and order situation and security measures.

During the meeting, IGP Sindh provided a detailed briefing on the law and order situation and security arrangements during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Sindh Home Minister issued instructions to ensure that the overall security arrangements, especially on the occasion of Yom-e-Shahadat Ali, are coordinated and extraordinary, ensuring that all processions and gatherings are safe and peaceful.

He emphasized that during the last ten days of Ramzan, particularly during the holy nights, the security strategy and plan should not only be foolproof but also enhance security measures, including police patrolling and picketing, around central mosques, Imam Bargahs, and prayer/memorial sites.

The IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon informed the meeting that a security plan covering all three phases of the holy month is being implemented in line with its essence and priorities.

The District officers have also been directed to adopt a coordinated strategy and plan.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law, DIGs, CTD, Special Branch, Security, and other senior officers.