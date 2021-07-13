Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order situation

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday chaired a high level meeting regarding the current law and order situation in the province.

The overall situation of the province was reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana attended the meeting by video link from Islamabad.

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Rai, Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Secretary Primary Health Aziz Jamali and Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar besides Regional Police Officers and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

The additional chief secretary home affairs briefed the meeting on the overall law and order situation in the province.

He briefed about private security guards and the steps taken by Secretary Primary Health, Aziz Jamali to overcome corona virus and the situation at check posts across the province.

A detailed briefing was given on the future course of action in the meeting.

The home minister also expressed concern over the recent display of weapons and directed the concerned authorities to take effective measures to prevent such incidents under a comprehensive strategy.

He decided to hold regular meetings to review the law and order situation in the province and directed the officers concerned to submit reports in that regard of their respective areas.

Reiterating his commitment to rid the province of illegal weapons and drugs, the minister said that law enforcement agencies would have to take concrete and visible steps in that regard.

The meeting also decided in principle to ban the display of arms in the province while the provincial cabinet would take a final decision in that regard.

Ziaullah Langu said the provincial government would provide all possible resources to further strengthen the law enforcement agencies to improve the law and order situation.

"Security forces including police, levies forces and law enforcement agencies are playing key role to maintain durable peace", he said.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to keep a close watch on the mischievous elements, launch a full-fledged campaign against the use of tinted glasses in vehicles and display of weapons.

He instructed to take strict action against aerial firing, sale and purchase of drugs and other anti-social activities.

He said cameras would be installed at all permanent police check posts across the province.

Briefing the meeting on various aspects of the future strategy to improve the law and order situation in the province, he informed that Narcotics Eradication Teams were being formed at the district level for effective prevention of drugs.

The team would take action against drug dealers under the direction of the District Police Officers in respective areas for elimination the menace, he added.

The minister said all commissioners and other concerned officials would be responsible for implementing the good governance strategy in their respective regions.