Home Minister chairs meeting to address grievances related to land grabbing

Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar on Monday chaired the maiden meeting of the Committee constituted by the Government of Sindh to address the grievances of business community and general public related to encroachment/land grabbing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar on Monday chaired the maiden meeting of the Committee constituted by the Government of Sindh to address the grievances of business community and general public related to encroachment/land grabbing.

During the meeting, further necessary instructions were issued regarding the prevention of land grabbing and encroachment issues.

He stated that a high-level desk will be established to address land grabbing and encroachment issues, which will operate under the leadership of the Commissioner of Karachi, with the involvement of all relevant members.

The complaints, along with full evidence, will be presented by the business community, builders, and public representatives at this desk.

It is important to note that members of the desk established to address complaints regarding land grabbing and encroachments include the Additional IGP Karachi, representatives from KDA, board of Revenue, KCCI, KATI, and ABAD.

The Minister further emphasized that ensuring public access to all information regarding the desk’s establishment and its objectives is crucial.

He mentioned that the desk will prepare a report on the resolution of complaints or other actions to be submitted to the government committee every fifteen days.

He also instructed that 22 complaints presented by the business community today should be resolved as soon as possible.

He acknowledged that new and different challenges would arise, and to address them, collective tough decisions would need to be made.

The IGP Sindh informed the meeting that an SOP related to land grabbing and encroachment has been prepared, which will be presented in the next meeting.

He added that they are in continuous contact with the business community and builders, addressing their issues based on merit.

On this occasion, the business community welcomed the committee’s decisions and assured their full cooperation and support.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Iqbal Memon, IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh, Chairman Anti-Corruption Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi, President KCCI, Chairman KATI, and Chairman ABAD.