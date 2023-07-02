Open Menu

Home Minister Condemns Attack On Civil Line Police Station Quetta

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Home Minister condemns attack on Civil Line Police Station Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Saturday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on Civil Line Police station in Quetta.

He said that terrorist elements wanted to disrupt the law and order situation with such incidents.

The minister said that such a cowardly attack could not weaken our morale and prevention of such incidents should be ensured in order to maintain durable peace.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured personnel.

