Home Minister Condemns Attack On Security Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Home Minister condemns attack on security forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the security forces at the Check Post of Dheransar area of Balochistan.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of three policemen and one Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

The minister paid tribute to the martyred youths to the police and FC personnel, saying that terrorists could not defeat the determination and courage of the forces with their cowardly attacks.

He said that measures would be taken to eliminate the nefarious design of anti-peace elements by the contribution of security forces and the nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs and give patience to the families of the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

