Home Minister Condemns Blast On Inspector In Khuzdar

Published April 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Home Minister condemns blast on inspector in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the blast on Inspector Sharbat Khan in Khuzdar on Thursday.

The minister for home and tribal affairs expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the inspector in the explosion.

He said that such a cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of security forces and the public and added that nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled through the contribution of security forces and the nation for the interest of durable peace in the province.

The minister said, "We share the grief of the bereaved." The war against terrorism would continue, he added.

Every challenge would be overcome with the support of the people, the minister stressed.

He also directed officials concerned to submit a report on the incident. The minister assured that measures would be taken to arrest those anti-peace elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice.

He also prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of those injured in the explosion.

