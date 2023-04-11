Home Minister condemns incident of Kuchlak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziuallah Langu on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident of Kuchlak which left four personnel of ATF martyred.

He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of four policemen in the incident saying that equally share in the grief of the bereaved families.

He said that the police have made eternal sacrifices for improvement of law and order in the province.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the government and the people of the province saluted the sacrifices of the police forces saying that measures were being taken to foil nefarious design of anti-peace elements from the area for maintaining durable peace.