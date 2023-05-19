UrduPoint.com

Home Minister Condemns Incident Of Mastung

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Home Minister condemns incident of Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu strongly condemned the incident of Mastung on Friday.

In his statement, he also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of a police constable and sought a report from the relevant authorities.

Provincial Minister of Home Ziaullah Langu expressed his condolences to the family of the martyred police personnel.

He directed the administration that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought before the court of law and the accused should be punished.

He assured the family of victim that strict action would be taken against those involved in killing of the police constable under supervision of Deputy Commissioner.

The Minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

