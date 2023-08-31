Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prison Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz on Thursday said the Constitution of Pakistan gives complete freedom to all religions and schools of thought in the country to perform religious rituals and in this regard the caretaker government was taking concrete steps for ensuring the rights to all schools of thoughts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prison Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz on Thursday said the Constitution of Pakistan gives complete freedom to all religions and schools of thought in the country to perform religious rituals and in this regard the caretaker government was taking concrete steps for ensuring the rights to all schools of thoughts.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of scholars in his office, according to a news release.

The delegation was led by Allama Nisar Qalandari, Vice President Jafaria Alliance. Other members of the delegation included Allama Hasan Masoudi, Vice President of Jafaria Alliance, Shabbar Raza, General Secretary of Jafaria Alliance, Sarwar Ali of Pak Muharram Association, Shah Hassan Naqvi of Safinatul Momineen Trust, Shah Najaf Bargah, Shamsul Hasan of Organization of Aza, Shahzad Rizvi of Organization of Aza, Ali Hussain of MWM, Ghayur Ali of Pak Hyderi scouts and others.

The minister said extraordinary security measures were being ensured on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.

S). The security at the main processions and Majalis venues will be made foolproof and coordinated in consultation with the organisers.

He also constituted a committee comprising of Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, DIGP - South, DIGP - East and DIGP - Traffic to keep close liaison with the top leadership of the Shiite school of thought for ensuring security and traffic arrangements, particularly on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

On the occasion, the minister also issued instructions to the IGP Sindh and said that security and peace should be ensured on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and all resources should be utilized to maintain the atmosphere of unity.

While giving further instructions, he said along with increasing intelligence, all security measures must be ensured at the religious places of all the minority communities. "Police patrolling around central mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, police mobile/motorcycle patrolling, inspection of entry and exit points also be ensured," he added.