Open Menu

Home Minister Directs SSP Korangi To Arrest Culprits Involved In Torturing Elderly Person

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Home Minister directs SSP Korangi to arrest culprits involved in torturing elderly person

The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday while taking notice of torturing an elderly person has directed SSP Korangi to nab culprits immediately involved in the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday while taking notice of torturing an elderly person has directed SSP Korangi to nab culprits immediately involved in the incident.

Expressing his anger, SSP directed to register a case against the elements involved in the violence against the senior citizen.

He said that delaying tactics or backtracking in the registration of citizens' complaints was not acceptable in any way. Lanjar directed that the responsibility of not registering FIR should be placed on SHO concerned. He also sought a detailed report of the incident.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Korangi FIR

Recent Stories

Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket ..

Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest

49 seconds ago
 Country Director WB callas on Planning Minister

Country Director WB callas on Planning Minister

51 seconds ago
 CM reviews school reorganization program

CM reviews school reorganization program

34 minutes ago
 Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendat ..

Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly

36 minutes ago
 Heat wave returns

Heat wave returns

36 minutes ago
 PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic crick ..

PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket

30 minutes ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India

1 hour ago
 Administration discusses arrangements amid forecas ..

Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains

43 minutes ago
 FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters

FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters

43 minutes ago
 Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due repre ..

Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FC ..

43 minutes ago
 Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, ..

Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course particip ..

DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan