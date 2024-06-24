Home Minister directs SSP Korangi to arrest culprits involved in torturing elderly person

The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday while taking notice of torturing an elderly person has directed SSP Korangi to nab culprits immediately involved in the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday while taking notice of torturing an elderly person has directed SSP Korangi to nab culprits immediately involved in the incident.

Expressing his anger, SSP directed to register a case against the elements involved in the violence against the senior citizen.

He said that delaying tactics or backtracking in the registration of citizens' complaints was not acceptable in any way. Lanjar directed that the responsibility of not registering FIR should be placed on SHO concerned. He also sought a detailed report of the incident.