Home Minister Emphasizes National Duty To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary With Reverence

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjhar called upon the nation to celebrate this day with great reverence and respect, highlighting it as a national duty.

The Home Minister praised Quaid-e-Azam’s inspiring leadership, under which Pakistan emerged as an independent state, said a news release on Wednesday.

He recalled that Jinnah served as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death, adding that the title "Quaid-e-Azam" was given to him by Maulana Mazharuddin in 1937.

Born in Karachi on December 25th, 1876, Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid the foundation for Pakistan.

Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjhar emphasized the importance of adopting Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and principles to guide the nation’s economic and financial development.

The provincial home minister also issued directives to the police to ensure foolproof security around Quaid’s Mausoleum, especially with the arrival of key dignitaries to the site.

