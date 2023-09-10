Home minister expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Police Constable Adeel Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has expressed his deepest grief over the martyrdom of police constable Adeel Zafar, who was martyred in an encounter with robbers in Rawat on Sunday.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the two injured constables, Asher and Adil and also appreciated their bravery for putting their lives in the line of duty.

The home minister said that the police personnel fought the robbers with utmost bravery and killed three of them.

He also said that all personnel who risk their lives to protect the public are our heroes.

"No stone should be left unturned in the pursuit of criminal elements," the home minister said and added, we will not rest until all those responsible for the killing of Constable Adeel Zafar are brought to justice.

The home minister also directed the authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured constables. He said that the government would ensure taking care of the martyred constable.