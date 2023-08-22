Home Minister expresses grief on martyrs of 6 personnel of Pak Army in Waziristan

Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Capt Retired Zubair Jamali on Tuesday expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of 6 young men of the Pakistan Army in the encounter with terrorists in North Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Capt Retired Zubair Jamali on Tuesday expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of 6 young men of the Pakistan Army in the encounter with terrorists in North Waziristan.

The minister extended his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs saying that the entire nation was proud of its martyrs.

He said that the integrity and security of the country was not possible without the valuable services of our martyrs.

The minister said that we saluted them for sacrificing their lives for the motherland.