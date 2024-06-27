Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed his deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of two veteran crime reporters.

In separate condolence statements, the Minister mourned the loss of senior crime reporters Tanveer Baig and Zulfiqar Bhugio.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength.