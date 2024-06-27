Home Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Crime Reporters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed his deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of two veteran crime reporters
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed his deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of two veteran crime reporters.
In separate condolence statements, the Minister mourned the loss of senior crime reporters Tanveer Baig and Zulfiqar Bhugio.
He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength.
Recent Stories
Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time
Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department
Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars
PMD forecast rain at isolated places
Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police
Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department1 minute ago
-
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders early completion of pr ..8 minutes ago
-
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG BISP Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of TV artist Khursheed Shahid observed50 seconds ago
-
Virtual Women Police Station receives 31,000 complaints52 seconds ago
-
Summer camp courses start at NCA55 seconds ago
-
14 shops retrieved in joint operation58 seconds ago
-
Five injured as truck rams into shops in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Two officers of Livestock transferred35 seconds ago