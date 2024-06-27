Open Menu

Home Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Crime Reporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed his deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of two veteran crime reporters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed his deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of two veteran crime reporters.

In separate condolence statements, the Minister mourned the loss of senior crime reporters Tanveer Baig and Zulfiqar Bhugio.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength.

