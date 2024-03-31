Home Minister For Ensuring Foolproof Security On The Occasion Of ‘Youm-e-Ali A.s.’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ali a.s.’, Youm e AlQudus and during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.
While issuing directives, he said that the big and small processions of Youm-e-Ali should be fortified with foolproof security.
Lanjar said that policemen should be deployed on the high-rise buildings for the vigilance and security of the processions.
He said that the sweeping and clearance be ensured on the routes of the processions.
The Home Minister said that effective security measures should also be ensured in the Imambargahs and mosques on the day.
He said that security be ensured in the shopping malls in consultation with market associations.
He also directed to deploy policemen in the shopping centres, bachat bazars, super stores, fruit and vegetable markets, industrial zones and areas where business activities were witnessed.
