Home Minister For Strict Security Of Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar on Monday said the provincial polio vaccination campaign must be made extremely secure and efficient. He said that during the seven-day polio vaccination campaign, all concerned departments should ensure close coordination.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar said that union councils should be categorized to strengthen security measures for the anti- polio campaign. Police commandos must be deployed to protect polio staff, including lady health workers, especially in sensitive union councils.
He said a strategy should be adopted to ensure security, and close surveillance of areas, streets, and pathways should be ensured through local police stations.
Efforts for door-to-door polio vaccinations must be effective and successful.
Police patrolling, snap checking, and roadblocks should be intensified in all districts. The advance intelligence collection system must be solid and well-coordinated, said the Minister.
The home minister said district SSPs are required to oversee the security measures of the polio campaign, and SHO presence in the areas must be ensured. Special arrangements for accommodation and meals for officers and personnel assigned security duties during the campaign should be made at the district level.
