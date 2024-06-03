Home Minister For Swift Action Following Policeman's Death In Sohrab Goth
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has called for a thorough investigation and swift action following the tragic death of a policeman in Sohrab Goth
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has called for a thorough investigation and swift action following the tragic death of a policeman in Sohrab Goth.
The officer was killed by unidentified gunmen, prompting a directive from the minister for a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East.
In response to the incident, Minister Lanjar has instructed that all available district police resources be mobilized to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he urged law enforcement to utilize modern technological tools, including geo-fencing, to track down the suspects.
“The arrest of the accused involved in the martyrdom of the policeman should be ensured as soon as possible,” Lanjar stated, underscoring his commitment to justice and the protection of law enforcement personnel.
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test7 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp7 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt11 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC11 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima5 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1016 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers30 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD30 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held30 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society30 minutes ago