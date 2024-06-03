Open Menu

Home Minister For Swift Action Following Policeman's Death In Sohrab Goth

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has called for a thorough investigation and swift action following the tragic death of a policeman in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has called for a thorough investigation and swift action following the tragic death of a policeman in Sohrab Goth.

The officer was killed by unidentified gunmen, prompting a directive from the minister for a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East.

In response to the incident, Minister Lanjar has instructed that all available district police resources be mobilized to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he urged law enforcement to utilize modern technological tools, including geo-fencing, to track down the suspects.

“The arrest of the accused involved in the martyrdom of the policeman should be ensured as soon as possible,” Lanjar stated, underscoring his commitment to justice and the protection of law enforcement personnel.

