Open Menu

Home Minister, IGP Visit Police Station, Pickets In Kashmore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Home minister, IGP visit police station, pickets in Kashmore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar visited Durrani Mehar police station and reviewed the operation against criminals in Kashmore district and met the media representatives.

While talking to the journalists on the occasion, Caretaker Minister Home and Prisons Haris Nawaz said our army can fight India, operation in riverine areas was not a big deal, we have to work for law and order in Sindh. He said he had visited the riverine area of Kashmore and police stations and check posts also.

Haris Nawaz said there was no any kind of pressure on the government against the operation. The government want to eliminate crime from Sindh including Karachi.

He said the operation would continue against criminals in Katcha Areas while their facilitators in other areas.

The police, Rangers and Special Branch were conducting joint operations, if needed, army would also be called.

The minister said the steps will be taken in consultation with IGP Sindh to eliminate the tribal system. Allowance will be given to the jawans on duty in Katcha Areas to provide facilities to the police. Haris Nawaz said actions will be taken against the facilitators who were involved in kidnappings in Kashmore district.

Talking to media on the occasion, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar said all officers were doing great job and there was no any kind of pressure. The Home Minister also visited the joint pickets of Police and Rangers.

DIGP - Larkana Javed Jiskani, Wing Commander Rangers Colonel Jameel Ahmed, SSP Kashmore Rohal Khoso and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Army Rangers Police Law And Order Police Station Job Larkana Kashmore Mehar Criminals Media All From Government

Recent Stories

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

21 minutes ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

22 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

42 minutes ago
 HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

51 minutes ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

51 minutes ago
World Governments Summit Organisation launches kno ..

World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India ..

1 hour ago
 DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

2 hours ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

2 hours ago
 ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic tie ..

Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Em ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan