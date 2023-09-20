Home minister, IGP visit police station, pickets in Kashmore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Sindh Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar visited Durrani Mehar police station and reviewed the operation against criminals in Kashmore district and met the media representatives.

While talking to the journalists on the occasion, Caretaker Minister Home and Prisons Haris Nawaz said our army can fight India, operation in riverine areas was not a big deal, we have to work for law and order in Sindh. He said he had visited the riverine area of Kashmore and police stations and check posts also.

Haris Nawaz said there was no any kind of pressure on the government against the operation. The government want to eliminate crime from Sindh including Karachi.

He said the operation would continue against criminals in Katcha Areas while their facilitators in other areas.

The police, Rangers and Special Branch were conducting joint operations, if needed, army would also be called.

The minister said the steps will be taken in consultation with IGP Sindh to eliminate the tribal system. Allowance will be given to the jawans on duty in Katcha Areas to provide facilities to the police. Haris Nawaz said actions will be taken against the facilitators who were involved in kidnappings in Kashmore district.

Talking to media on the occasion, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar said all officers were doing great job and there was no any kind of pressure. The Home Minister also visited the joint pickets of Police and Rangers.

DIGP - Larkana Javed Jiskani, Wing Commander Rangers Colonel Jameel Ahmed, SSP Kashmore Rohal Khoso and others were present on the occasion.